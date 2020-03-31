Politics

UDM leader negative for Covid-19 after 'cooking my own meals' in isolation

31 March 2020 - 14:16 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has tested negative for Covid-19, and is cooking for himself while isolated in his Eastern Cape home.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has tested negative for Covid-19, and is cooking for himself while isolated in his Eastern Cape home.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader General Bantu Holomisa has tested negative for Covid-19.

Holomisa announced on social media that he was informed by his doctor that the "SARS Coronavirus 2 RNA was not detected in this sample”. 

He was tested on Friday, the same day the on which the African Christian Democratic Party announced that its leader, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, and and chief whip, Steve Swart, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Holomisa was among those who attended a meeting convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament which Meshoe also attended.

Speaking to TimesLIVE from his home in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, Holomisa said he would continue to isolate himself at home for at least another week. MPs have been declared an essential service under the lockdown regulations and are allowed to continue doing oversight work in communities.

Holomisa was tested in Queenstown while en route to his family home in Mthatha.

"I immediately called my wife and told them to leave the house and move to our rural home in Mqanduli before my arrival. I just asked them to leave me some groceries," he said, revealing that he had been cooking his own meals over the past few days.

Holomisa, whose house is near the N2 highway in Fort Gale, noted that there was a high level of compliance with ockdown regulations in the area.

He said the busy road was largely deserted over the past few days, and even trucks ferrying essential goods were few and far between. 

MORE

Covid-19: Politicians weigh in on Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation

Politicians have reacted to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Covid-19.
Politics
1 week ago

Deputy President David Mabuza does not have Covid-19: defence department

Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for Covid-19, the defence department said on Sunday evening.
News
1 day ago

ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe and MP Steve Swart have Covid-19

Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, the leader of the African Christian Democratic Party, has tested positive for Covid-19.
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Late ANC MP's estate must pay back R1.1m for illegal renovations to home Politics
  2. UDM leader negative for Covid-19 after 'cooking my own meals' in isolation Politics
  3. Six key points on fighting coronavirus from the DA's 'blue book' Politics
  4. IN FULL | 'If we work together, we will beat this disease': Ramaphosa Politics
  5. DA calls on government to make food security a priority during lockdown Politics

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X