Covid-19: Mkhize warns of 'calm before a heavy and devastating storm'

Despite a slowing down in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has warned that the current lull could be the “calm before a heavy and devastating storm”.

On Wednesday evening Mkhize announced an increase of just 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Tuesday afternoon — bringing the total figure to 1,380 cases.

Mkhize repeated the death toll of five and said he was not yet in a position up update that figure, despite reports that at least two other Covid-19 deaths had been reported.

He said that 44,202 tests had been conducted, with about 6,000 of those in the public sector.

The minister said that despite the amount of tests sounding impressive, it was still not enough given the country's population, the high rate of poverty and inequality, as well as the “burden of diseases and immune suppression”.