Politics

'All I had was flu': Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

02 April 2020 - 13:43 By Andisiwe Makinana
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. File photo.
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. File photo.
Image: DANIEL BORN

The general secretary of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), Zwelinzima Vavi, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Vavi told eNCA on Thursday he had no idea how he became exposed to the virus.

“All I had was a flu from Friday and it got worse by Saturday and Sunday and yesterday I went to test, just to be on the safe side, not that I had any of the signs ...” he said.

“The last thing I was expecting was to test positive but there you are. And it shows you the reason this thing is so dangerous is that you take it lightly.

“Even now, I feel absolutely fine and better than any other day of the past five days and (yet) they called to say 'you are positive, you must go to self-isolation'," he said.

Vavi revealed he had been homebound since the lockdown came into effect last Friday.

The last meeting he attended had been a political and ideological meeting of Saftu, two days before the lockdown, he said.

He also said he had gone for a coronavirus test on Saturday but was turned away because he did not have a fever.

Vavi did not answer his phone when TimesLIVE tried to contact him.

MORE

'Our children’s cries of hunger are forcing us to violate lockdown rules': informal settlement residents

“We are willing to risk being arrested by the police or be infected by the [corona]virus because the government doesn’t understand how it feels to ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | New York medical workers share their life-or-death fight against Covid-19

New York is reporting at least 66,497 positive cases of Covid-19 and more than 1,300 related deaths.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Stop it cowards': Julius Malema on government relaxing lockdown rules Politics
  2. 'All I had was flu': Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19 Politics
  3. Close family may attend funeral in different town, under strict conditions Politics
  4. 6 things Herman Mashaba thinks SA must do to deal with economic crisis after ... Politics
  5. DA launches WhatsApp hotline to report law enforcement brutality during lockdown Politics

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X