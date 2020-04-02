Companies who hiked prices during Covid-19 pandemic to face music, says Ebrahim Patel

The government says action will soon be taken against companies who have hiked their prices in a bid to profit from the Covid-19 crisis.

Minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel on Thursday revealed that the competition commission has been inundated with hundreds of complaints from consumers who have experienced the price increases and is now ready to take the culprits to task.

“We have received hundreds of complaints which have been lodged with the competition commission. The first few cases will be coming up at the tribunals where they will be laying out the complaints they have received and we anticipate decisions will be made quickly against companies, firms and individuals who have been profiteering in this period,” Patel said.