'There are no separate regulations for the Western Cape,' says police minister Bheki Cele

He warned that there should be no complaints against the SAPS because his officers would not implement provincial regulations but would stick with regulations as published by the national government.

Cele’s words come after Western Cape premier Alan Winde was quoted in the media on Thursday confirming that unlike in other provinces, shops in his province would be allowed to sell cigarettes.

“It was an interpretation of the law which doesn't specifically say no cigarettes. The agreement was that as long as it is with shopping items, then it would be fine.

“It is not about just going and buying cigarettes. It's not about the opening of tobacconists or cigarette-specific shops. It is part of your buying essential items. That was agreed yesterday in our report-back meeting,” Winde was quoted saying.

But Cele said provinces should stick to what was signed by Dlamini-Zuma.

“There is nothing wrong if you feel you need a change, to make a presentation and those are discussed there and they are changed. But [regulations] cannot be changed piecemeal by provinces,” said Cele.

He said it was important for provinces to know that there was one country and police would arrest people who break regulations signed and gazetted by the national government.