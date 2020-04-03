Government backtracks again: no you can't stay in hotels, B&Bs or lodges

The government has yet again backtracked on a directive dealing with the 21-day lockdown.

On Friday, justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola backtracked on government's relaxation of one element of cross-province travel for funerals.

During a joint briefing just the night before, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said that as part of the relaxation of regulations to allow relatives to travel to other provinces for funerals, the regulations would allow them to book into B&Bs or hotels to sleep over.

But on Friday Lamola said this was an error.

“There was an inclusion of a statement that people, when they go to funerals, can stay with their relatives or friends, and that is still in the regulations.