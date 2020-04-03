Politics

Ramaphosa promises to clear the air on lockdown cigarette sales

03 April 2020 - 13:10 By Tanya Farber
The official word on cigarette sales during the lockdown will come after a meeting of the President's Co-ordinating Council on Saturday April 4 2020.
The official word on cigarette sales during the lockdown will come after a meeting of the President's Co-ordinating Council on Saturday April 4 2020.
Image: 123RF/GINA SANDERS

Confusion over cigarette sales during the Covid-19 lockdown should end on Saturday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called an urgent meeting of the President’s Co-ordinating Council to clarify regulations.

This follows an announcement by Western Cape premier Alan Winde that cigarettes could be sold to customers who also bought essential items such as food.

On Friday, Winde said he had called Ramaphosa “to make clear our concerns relating to the proper interpretation of the regulations, which are at times vague”.

He said the Western Cape government “does not have the power to change regulations” and this had been reported on incorrectly.

Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape

The Western Cape government has issued clarity on the sale of cigarettes as part of essential goods during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown period
News
1 day ago

“We know that the regulations were created for this reason. And any clarifications or updates to them ... need to be done with that ultimate aim in mind — to continue keeping us all safe,” he said.

Winde acknowledged the importance of regulations and said he had sent a list of questions to Ramaphosa. The cigarette issue had grabbed the spotlight but was one of many questions.

For example, “Can you buy a data dongle so you can access e-learning resources? Can learners buy notebooks and pens to study? This is so important for our learners right now who need an education while our schools are closed.”

The police head of lockdown enforcement in the Western Cape, Maj-Gen Andre Lincoln, said on Friday officers would act against people selling or buying cigarettes.

“Cigarettes are not listed as an essential product, so cigarettes can’t be sold,” he said on CapeTalk.

READ MORE

New rules say petty offenders must be released on warning until after lockdown

Whether walking your dog or jogging during the national lockdown is a "petty offence" is up to judicial officers to decide
News
1 day ago

Illegal liquor sellers among 1,443 people arrested in KZN for lockdown non-compliance

A total of 1,443 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal since Friday for failing to comply with the national lockdown regulations.
News
22 hours ago

'There are no separate regulations for the Western Cape,' says police minister Bheki Cele

Police minister Baki Cele has taken a swipe at the DA-run Western Cape government  after it relaxed lockdown regulations in the province on the sale ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa promises to clear the air on lockdown cigarette sales Politics
  2. MK vets 'helping' on the streets? 'Hell no,' says DA's Phumzile Van Damme Politics
  3. We will not spy on you, government promises South Africans Politics
  4. 'There are no separate regulations for the Western Cape,' says police minister ... Politics
  5. Companies who hiked prices during Covid-19 pandemic to face music, says Ebrahim ... Politics

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X