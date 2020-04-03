This is the judge who will ensure tracked cellphone data is regulated

Her role will be to ensure that the privacy and personal information of every person tracked is safeguarded.

Regulations announced this week allowed the government to use cellphone data to track the locations of people who “are known or reasonably suspected to have come into contact with any person known or reasonably suspected to have contracted Covid-19”.

“The regulations provide that the director-general of health may direct an electronic communications service provider to provide him or her with information regarding the location or movements of any person known, or reasonably suspected, to have contracted Covid-19 or any person known, or reasonably suspected, to have come into contact with such a person. The requested information would be for inclusion in the Covid-19 Tracing Database.

“While government does all it can to implement measures to fight the spread of Covid-19, the Designated Judge [O’Regan] has an important role to play to safeguard the privacy and personal information of persons during this process,” said Lamola.