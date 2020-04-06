Bantu Holomisa slams CEOs, says 'Madiba magic' is missing

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has expressed dismay over business owners and CEOs who have not made donations to the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the fund last month, as a way for businesses, organisations, individuals and members of the international community to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

Its focus is to help combat and track the spread of the virus, care for the ill, and support those whose lives are disrupted.