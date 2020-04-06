Bantu Holomisa slams CEOs, says 'Madiba magic' is missing
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has expressed dismay over business owners and CEOs who have not made donations to the Solidarity Fund for Covid-19.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the fund last month, as a way for businesses, organisations, individuals and members of the international community to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.
Its focus is to help combat and track the spread of the virus, care for the ill, and support those whose lives are disrupted.
So far, businesses or individuals reported to have donated to the fund include the Rupert and Oppenheimer families donating R1bn each to help small businesses and their employees affected by the pandemic. Billionaire mining magnate Patrice Motsepe also donated R1bn.
Slamming those who haven't, Holomisa said the "Madiba magic" was missing in these trying times.
Holomisa suggested that the late former president Nelson Mandela would have lit a fire under business owners and CEOs to "deposit a specific amount" to the fund.
"The word 'pledge' was not on his vocabulary, hence schools, hospitals, clinics, libraries, etc, were built. Today they [business owners and CEOs] are relaxed," Holomisa added.
