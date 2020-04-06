Ramaphosa impressed by Africa's response to Covid-19 pandemic

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday he was impressed by the continent's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa wrote in his weekly newsletter that if African countries continued in the “positive vein” with which they have responded, the continent would prove its capability to deal with its problems.

The virus, said Ramaphosa, had also proven that working together was much more productive than working as individual countries.

The pandemic had “exposed the fragility of inward-looking and insular political, economic and social systems”.