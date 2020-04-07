Ndabeni-Abrahams and Manana called to order over 'lunch and drinks photo'

The ANC's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has reprimanded communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and a former deputy minister, Mduduzi Manana, after a picture of the two ANC NEC (national executive committee) members having lunch at Manana's home circulated on social media.

“The picture of them having lunch with drinks on the table appears clumsy for us because we have called everyone to stay at home,” said an NEC member who did not want to be named.

The NEC is the highest organ of the ANC between national conferences and has the authority to lead the organisation, says the ANC's website.

Duarte issued a message to all NEC members calling on them to show leadership in adhering to lockdown regulations and not to flaunt opulent living and consumption of non-essential substances during this period.

The NEC source said all NEC members received the message from Duarte so that no-one else “makes the same blunder”. At least four NEC members independently confirmed receiving Duarte's warning.

Duarte's message reads: “Our national effort to contain and slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus is based on united action and social solidarity: 'Protect yourself, defend each other, let’s do this together!'