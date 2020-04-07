R50,000 cap for small tourism businesses in government bailout

The department of tourism said its R200m tourism relief fund, which provides once-off capped grant assistance to eligible small businesses, is open for applications.

Capped at R50,000 per entity, the grant funding can be utilised to subsidise expenses towards fixed costs, operational costs, supplies and other pressure cost items.

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, said: “We acknowledge the difficulties experienced by businesses during this time, hence the need to support the industry and communities to cope with the negative effects of this pandemic.

“Our tourism industry is comprised of mainly small businesses, most of which are survivalist in nature, with limited access to funding from commercial institutions. We hope the support offered through the Tourism Relief Fund will assure the continued survival of small businesses beyond the Covid–19 pandemic.”

Preference will be given to enterprises with the highest scores in terms of the criteria which serve as a pre-qualification, she said.

The website www.tourism.gov.za details information on the fund's terms and qualifying criteria.

Categories eligible to apply for the Tourism Relief Fund include the following: