ANC welcomes special leave for minister Ndabeni-Abrahams

The minister was pictured on social media lunching with a friend despite a call by the government for South Africans to stay home and adhere to strict regulations aimed at slowing down the infection rate of Covid-19.

The ANC's deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, sent a message on Tuesday to the ANC's highest decision making body between conferences, the national executive committee (NEC), calling on members to be cautious of their messaging to society on social media.

“Let us lead by example and demonstrate political consciousness and sensitivity in our conduct and communication, especially on social media. Photos of opulent living and consumption of non-essential substances should be avoided. We must be seen to lead in both the letter and spirit of the national lockdown,” Duarte said.

The minister has accepted the suspension and offered an apology for “breaching” the regulations.