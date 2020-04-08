EFF wants Ndabeni-Abrahams treated as an 'ordinary lockdown violator'

The EFF has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to suspend Ndabeni-Abrahams after an image of her visiting former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana during the lockdown period made its rounds on social media.

Ramaphosa suspended Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months, one month without pay.

The red berets said the suspension was not enough to deter members of the executive from flouting lockdown rules, demanding that Ndabeni-Abrahams be removed from her duties.