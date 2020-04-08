OPINION | It's the police's turn to act on Ndabeni-Abrahams to show we're all equal before the law

In a country where politicians are used to getting aware with murder, the punitive steps taken against communications, telecommunications & postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams are refreshing.

For almost an entire decade, under the administration of former president Jacob Zuma, ANC MPs and members of his cabinet were hardly held accountable for their misdemeanours.

Who can forget those outrageous letters sometime in April 2016 that Zuma sent to ministers implicated in the Nkandla scandal, merely telling them that “I hereby delivered the reprimand required” after the Constitutional Court affirmed a recommendation by then public protector Thuli Madonsela.

After all, Zuma himself had reduced public accountability to a circus, as he spent 10 years giggling and laughing at serious questions over the state of the country each time he had a question-and-answer session with MPs.

But after months of being mocked on social media and by commentators, who depicted him as a weak and dithering leader, it seems Ramaphosa is now determined to show he's actually decisive and ruthless.