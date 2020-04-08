SA reacts to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown lunch date - 'Arrest her!'

Manana, a former deputy minister of higher education, shared the now deleted picture on Instagram on Sunday.

He has since apologised for their behaviour via a statement released on Tuesday. He denied that Ndabeni's visit was a social one, saying she had gone to his house to collect masks and sanitisers for students who work at a Fourways Covid-19 digital services facility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that he had seen the picture of Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams and said he would speak to the minister, as he expects all South Africans to abide by the lockdown rules.

DA communications shadow minister Phumzile van Damme said Ndabeni-Abrahams should have known better as a leader, and that she would write to Ramaphosa. She hoped strong action would be taken against the minister.