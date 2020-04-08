SA reacts to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown lunch date - 'Arrest her!'
Twitter is reeling in anger and is calling for the arrest of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after she violated lockdown regulations by having lunch with ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana.
Manana, a former deputy minister of higher education, shared the now deleted picture on Instagram on Sunday.
He has since apologised for their behaviour via a statement released on Tuesday. He denied that Ndabeni's visit was a social one, saying she had gone to his house to collect masks and sanitisers for students who work at a Fourways Covid-19 digital services facility.
President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that he had seen the picture of Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams and said he would speak to the minister, as he expects all South Africans to abide by the lockdown rules.
DA communications shadow minister Phumzile van Damme said Ndabeni-Abrahams should have known better as a leader, and that she would write to Ramaphosa. She hoped strong action would be taken against the minister.
I will be writing to President @CyrilRamaphosa this afternoon about Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams breaking lockdown rules. She is a leader and must set an example. I hope he takes strong action against her. pic.twitter.com/WsYQJzm051— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) April 7, 2020
On Twitter, many called for Ramaphosa to act against Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams, as government officials must not be exempt from adhering to the rules of the 21-day lockdown.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams ignoring lockdown restrictions to attend dinner parties, while ordinary South Africans are beaten into abiding by these measures at the risk of going hungry— Ryan Cummings (@Pol_Sec_Analyst) April 7, 2020
Mdu Manana deleted that Insta post where he and Stella Ndabeni-Abrams are violating the lockdown.— Sentletse (@Sentletse) April 7, 2020
Ramaphosa must come explain to us whether this lockdown does not apply his Ministers when they are not working.
The commoners shall endure #SALockdown while the elites and the ruling class enjoy each other's company and freedom of movement. No political judgment, no commitment to cease their sense of exceptionalism. President Ramaphosa must act on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams #covid19SA pic.twitter.com/zHo9rOpyhC— Lukhona (@LukhonaMnguni) April 7, 2020
If Stella Ndabeni and Mduduzi Manana aren't arrested today for breaking lockdown regulations then tomorrow we're going back to the streets and it's business as usual... #Day12OfLockdown pic.twitter.com/jfcJ2Pz7Hi— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) April 7, 2020
Pres Ramaphosa must fire Min Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. If not why were ordinary ppl beaten & humiliated for breaching regulations. Let's see.— Comrade Themba Godi (@themba_godi) April 7, 2020
i would love for bheki cele to weigh in on the stella ndabeni-abrahams matter.— claire mawisa (@clairemawisa) April 8, 2020
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams should be treated the same way this couple was treated for breaking the law. Can't have different laws for different people based on political positions. pic.twitter.com/68RhP924w6— Keyser Söze (@bongasomhlahlo) April 7, 2020
People cannot go bury their own family members but Minister Stella Ndabeni can go to dinners at her friend's house? 🤔😢😭😢😭 pic.twitter.com/HlAiGEjr3A— Mohlanka wa Morena (@_DJCappuccino) April 7, 2020
The bride got arrested. But Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is still walking around freely. Seems like their are different rules for different people.— Goolam (@goolammv) April 7, 2020