SA reacts to Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown lunch date - 'Arrest her!'

08 April 2020 - 10:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
If the government is to be consistent and fair, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams should be arrested for breaking the lockdown regulations, argue many South Africans.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Twitter is reeling in anger and is calling for the arrest of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after she violated lockdown regulations by having lunch with ANC NEC member Mduduzi Manana.

Manana, a former deputy minister of higher education, shared the now deleted picture on Instagram on Sunday.

He has since apologised for their behaviour via a statement released on Tuesday. He denied that Ndabeni's visit was a social one, saying she had gone to his house to collect masks and sanitisers for students who work at a Fourways Covid-19 digital services facility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that he had seen the picture of Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams and said he would speak to the minister, as he expects all South Africans to abide by the lockdown rules.

DA communications shadow minister Phumzile van Damme said Ndabeni-Abrahams should have known better as a leader, and that she would write to Ramaphosa. She hoped strong action would be taken against the minister. 

On Twitter, many called for Ramaphosa to act against Manana and Ndabeni-Abrahams, as government officials must not be exempt from adhering to the rules of the 21-day lockdown.

Here are some of the views on Twitter:

