Sassa changes grant payout dates, will no longer pay on the 1st

From May onwards, social grants will be paid three days later than usual for pensioners and people with disabilities, and five days later for other grant recipients.

The government has decided to delay the payment of grants to avoid the month-end rush, which has resulted in a stampede in some cases, as grant recipients and other people who get paid at the end of the month descend on banks and shopping centres to withdraw cash.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said this was one of the lessons learnt from the last payment cycle during the national lockdown, which compelled the agency to review the payment dates going forward.

From May, disability and older persons' grants will be paid over two days from the fourth of each month, while all other grants will be paid from the sixth.

The grant payment for April was brought forward to March 30. The first two days - March 30 and 31 - were dedicated to those with disabilities and older people, to ensure compliance with the state of disaster requirements.