Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on two months' special leave after lockdown lunch: 'Law should take its course'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has cracked the whip against communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for violating a government-imposed lockdown, putting her on special leave for two months and docking a month’s pay.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson added that "the law should take its course" regarding the violation.

This was after Ndabeni-Abrahams was exposed for having lunch on Sunday with former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana, violating a government ban on social activity until April 16 imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months — one month of which will be unpaid. As to allegations that the minister violated the lockdown regulations, the law should take its course,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Wednesday.