Third time's a charm: ANC Eastern Cape secretary weighs in on Ndabeni-Abrahams fiasco

The ANC boss in Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' home province believes that the excitable minister has earned her suspension.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi joked about the action taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Ndabeni-Abrahams for two months after a picture of her having lunch with former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana, in contravention with lockdown regulations, emerged.

In the post, Ngcukayitobi said Ndabeni-Abrahams' home province will keep a close eye on her over the next 60 days.

The cheeky post, written in a mixture of isiXhosa and English, also invoked the minister's previous blunders, suggesting she had earned the special leave with her third faux pax.