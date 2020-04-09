Mzwandile Masina denies visiting Mduduzi Manana during lockdown
'I know you guys are bored, but don’t use my name to entertain yourselves!'
City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has denied visiting Mduduzi Manana during the national lockdown, as suggested by a photo that has surfaced on social media.
Former deputy minister of higher education Manana and his “social lunch” have been the talk of social media since Sunday, after he posted a picture of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and others having a meal at his house.
The now-deleted picture went viral and Ndabeni-Abrahams was on the receiving end. She was slammed for breaking lockdown regulations, which is a criminal offence.
Manana on Tuesday said Ndabeni-Abrahams came over to his house to “pick up” personal protective equipment for a group of students before she was invited in for lunch.He said he had stock of protective gear at his home because of the work of his foundation.
His excuse did not fly, however, and Ndabeni-Abrahams has since been placed on two months' special leave, also losing a month’s pay.
On Wednesday, social media users got stuck into Manana’s Instagram profile again.
In the latest picture circulating on social media, Masina and former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba can be seen at Manana’s house.
“Staying home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus means spending time with family and friends ... I can’t be ever grateful to be visited by friends and family while continuing to observe all public health guidelines,” the caption reads.
Manana's house is popular yhew..... pic.twitter.com/3frJlCRMdQ— Silindelo Masikane (@Slindelo_M) April 8, 2020
The picture suggested that the politicians hosted a get-together after the lockdown was initiated.
However, Masina quickly dismissed the claims. On Twitter he clarified that he, Gigaba, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary TK Nciza had visited Manana days before the lockdown.
“I know you guys are bored under lockdown, but don’t use my name to entertain yourselves!” he said.
I know you guys are bored under lockdown, but don’t use my name to entertain yourselves! The last time I visited Mdu Manana was on 21 March 2020, before the nation-wide lockdown was enforced. I was there with @MalusiGigaba, @MbalulaFikile and @TkNciza n our kids.— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) April 8, 2020