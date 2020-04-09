Mzwandile Masina denies visiting Mduduzi Manana during lockdown

City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has denied visiting Mduduzi Manana during the national lockdown, as suggested by a photo that has surfaced on social media.

Former deputy minister of higher education Manana and his “social lunch” have been the talk of social media since Sunday, after he posted a picture of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and others having a meal at his house.

The now-deleted picture went viral and Ndabeni-Abrahams was on the receiving end. She was slammed for breaking lockdown regulations, which is a criminal offence.

Manana on Tuesday said Ndabeni-Abrahams came over to his house to “pick up” personal protective equipment for a group of students before she was invited in for lunch.He said he had stock of protective gear at his home because of the work of his foundation.

His excuse did not fly, however, and Ndabeni-Abrahams has since been placed on two months' special leave, also losing a month’s pay.