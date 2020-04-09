Politics

Mzwandile Masina denies visiting Mduduzi Manana during lockdown

'I know you guys are bored, but don’t use my name to entertain yourselves!'

09 April 2020 - 12:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina has denied visiting Mduduzi Manana during the national lockdown, as suggested by a photo on social media.
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina has denied visiting Mduduzi Manana during the national lockdown, as suggested by a photo on social media.
Image: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

City of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has denied visiting Mduduzi Manana during the national lockdown, as suggested by a photo that has surfaced on social media.

Former deputy minister of higher education Manana and his “social lunch” have been the talk of social media since Sunday, after he posted a picture of communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and others having a meal at his house.

The now-deleted picture went viral and Ndabeni-Abrahams was on the receiving end. She was slammed for breaking lockdown regulations, which is a criminal offence.

Manana on Tuesday said Ndabeni-Abrahams came over to his house to “pick up” personal protective equipment for a group of students before she was invited in for lunch.He said he had stock of protective gear at his home because of the work of his foundation.

His excuse did not fly, however, and Ndabeni-Abrahams has since been placed on two months' special leave, also losing a month’s pay.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on two months' special leave after lockdown lunch: 'Law should take its course'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – ...
Politics
1 day ago

On Wednesday, social media users got stuck into Manana’s Instagram profile again.

In the latest picture circulating on social media, Masina and former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba can be seen at Manana’s house.

“Staying home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus means spending time with family and friends ... I can’t be ever grateful to be visited by friends and family while continuing to observe all public health guidelines,” the caption reads.

The picture suggested that the politicians hosted a get-together after the lockdown was initiated.

However, Masina quickly dismissed the claims. On Twitter he clarified that he, Gigaba, transport minister Fikile Mbalula and ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary TK Nciza had visited Manana days before the lockdown.

“I know you guys are bored under lockdown, but don’t use my name to entertain yourselves!” he said.

MORE:

'A fairytale': Mzansi reacts to Mduduzi Manana's statement on #Stellalunch

On social media, many including One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane, called the statement a "fairytale".
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Inside Manana's home, as ex-deputy minister launches YouTube show

Former deputy minister Mduduzi Manana has posted a viral video showing him exercising and going through various items of luxury clothing.
News
19 hours ago

Mzwandile Masina and Carl Niehaus vow to ‘go to jail’ for Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters say they will go to jail for him
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'impressed' by ability to track virus in SA Politics
  2. More than 900 US citizens in SA to be repatriated this week Politics
  3. Mzwandile Masina denies visiting Mduduzi Manana during lockdown Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize applauded for 'greatest effort' against ... Politics
  5. Nehawu calls off court case as Zweli Mkhize promises to help with masks, gloves Politics

Latest Videos

SA to borrow R19bn from Brics bank to help fight Covid-19
After a 76-day lockdown, people leave Wuhan as airport reopens
X