Ramaphosa 'impressed' by ability to track virus in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was “hugely impressed” by the efforts of the department of health and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to use technology to track the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Ramaphosa visited the health department’s Covid-19 information centre, a data centre set up to monitor and track the spread of the coronavirus, on Thursday where he was briefed on mechanisms to track government’s response to the pandemic.

“I was hugely impressed to see how we are able, through the facility we have here, to look at the entire country and see how we can get data and information about the incidents of infection of coronavirus throughout the country. More important is how we are able through science and technology to drill it down to provincial, district, municipality, ward level and street level as they track the people that are infected,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa was shown how government is able to provide close to real-time analytics and dashboards on the coronavirus outbreak per province, district, local municipality, and ward.

“As a nation, we should be proud that we have an institution like the CSIR which is always trying to be ahead of the curve in terms of bringing solutions for the nations to utilise,” Ramaphosa said.