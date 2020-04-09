Ramaphosa on extended lockdown: 'We did not take this decision lightly'

He said while evidence showed that the lockdown had helped curb the spread of the virus, the struggle against the coronavirus was far from over.

“We did not take this decision to extend the lockdown lightly. As your president, I am mindful of the great and heavy burden this will impose on you. I am keenly aware of the impact this will have on our economy.

“But I know, as you do, that unless we take these difficult measures now, unless we hold this course for a little longer, the coronavirus pandemic will ultimately come to our country,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said SA’s priority must remain to slow down the spread of the virus and prevent a massive loss of life.

“Simply put, if we end the lockdown too soon or too abruptly, we risk a massive and uncontrollable resurgence of the disease. We risk reversing the gains we have made over the last few weeks, and rendering meaningless the great sacrifices we have all made,” Ramaphosa said.

On Thursday, there were 1,934 confirmed cased of Covid-19 in the country.