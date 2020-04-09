This is Ramaphosa's 'three-pronged plan' to deal with the Covid-19 crisis

“Over the next two weeks, we will roll out the community screening and testing programme across all provinces, focusing in particular on highly vulnerable communities. Those who test positive and cannot self-isolate at home will be isolated at special facilities that have been identified and are now being equipped,” Ramaphosa said.

The second part of Ramaphosa’s strategy is a comprehensive package of economic support measures to assist businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

“As part of the second element of our strategy, we have put in place various measures to provide support to businesses in distress, to workers facing loss of income, to the self-employed and to informal businesses. Many of these measures are being taken up by both large and small businesses,” the president said.

So far, R356m of R40bn set aside by the Unemployment Insurance Fund to help employees has been taken up.

Ramaphosa called on businesses to continue paying suppliers and employees during this time.

“We must do all we can to ensure that the underlying economy continues to function and to focus support on those small businesses that really need them,” the president said.