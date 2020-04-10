Politics

WATCH | #SALockdown extension: Ramaphosa announces government pay cuts & billions in relief

10 April 2020 - 09:00 By Deepa Kesa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision to extend the national lockdown until the end of April was not taken lightly.

Addressing the nation on Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension of the national lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa said he had a three-pronged strategy to deal with the pandemic which consists, firstly, of an intensified public health response to slow down and reduce infections.

The second component was a “comprehensive package of economic support measures to assist businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic”, while the third was a programme of increased social support to “protect poor and vulnerable households”.

READ MORE:

SA lockdown extended by two more weeks

SA's lockdown has been extended by two weeks.
News
14 hours ago

Ramaphosa on extended lockdown: 'We did not take this decision lightly'

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision to extend the national lockdown until the end of April was not taken lightly.
Politics
13 hours ago

Saffers in the UK, US take on lockdown away from home

For two SA families this is what life is like under lockdown in another country.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fikile Mbalula to lay charges against Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | #SALockdown extension: Ramaphosa announces government pay cuts & ... Politics
  3. EFF reps take salary cuts and welcome lockdown extension — but DA says it's a ... Politics
  4. Check my phones, I didn't tell Somizi about lockdown extension: Mbalula Politics
  5. Ramaphosa's cabinet takes 33% pay cut, sending R13m into Covid-19 fund Politics

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X