WATCH | #SALockdown extension: Ramaphosa announces government pay cuts & billions in relief
10 April 2020 - 09:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the decision to extend the national lockdown until the end of April was not taken lightly.
Addressing the nation on Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension of the national lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Ramaphosa said he had a three-pronged strategy to deal with the pandemic which consists, firstly, of an intensified public health response to slow down and reduce infections.
The second component was a “comprehensive package of economic support measures to assist businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic”, while the third was a programme of increased social support to “protect poor and vulnerable households”.