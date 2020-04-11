Politics

IFP to donate R500,000 to Solidarity Fund

11 April 2020 - 16:30 By ZIMASA MATIWANE
IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says the IFP will donate R500,000 to the Solidarity Fund.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Sandile Ndlovu

The IFP will contribute R500,000 to the Solidarity Fund set up to help citizens and businesses during the fight against Covid-19.

“The lockdown, while being a necessary intervention in a time of crisis, has adversely affected SA’s already struggling economy.

“The road to recovery will most definitely be a difficult one which will require patriotic co-operation, collaborative action and policy certainty,” IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa explained.

The money will be donated over three months, he said.

He said the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated drastic measures in the form of the national lockdown to slow down the rate of transmissions and flatten the curve.

“Accordingly, the IFP national executive committee (NEC) in a teleconference meeting yesterday (Friday) unanimously agreed that the IFP will make a contribution of half a million rand.”

Hlabisa said the contribution will be sourced from IFP public representatives through the office of the IFP treasurer-general.

