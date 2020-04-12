Cyril Ramaphosa appoints envoys to lobby world for Africa Covid-19 help

Okonjo-Iweala is an economist and development expert who served two terms as Nigeria's minister of finance. She has also served as MD of the World Bank.

Kaberuka is an economist and former president and chair of the board of directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB). He is the former finance minister of Rwanda and in 2016 was appointed as a special envoy of the AU on sustainable financing for the AU and funding for Peace in Africa.

Manuel was the longest-serving minister of finance in SA and formerly headed the country’s National Planning Commission. In 2018 he was appointed as an investment envoy by Ramaphosa to engage domestic and international investors as part of the country’s national investment drive.

Thiam is a banker and businessman. He is the former CEO of Credit Suisse and also served as CFO and CEO of Prudential. He also has a background in management consulting and worked for McKinsey and Co.

Ramaphosa said the envoys brought with them a wealth of experience and enjoyed longstanding relationships in the international financial community.

“The AU is immensely encouraged by the support that has been extended by the international community thus far. It is an affirmation that as nations of the world, we are all in this together. We must now focus on efforts to marshal every resource at our disposal to ensure that this pandemic is contained, and does not result in the collapse of already ailing economies and financial systems on the continent,” he said.