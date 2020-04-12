Politics

Selling booze under lockdown 'equal to conspiring for mass murder of poor': EFF

12 April 2020 - 16:35 By Rethabile Radebe
The Gauteng Liquor Forum wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa arguing that it was their constitutional mandate to continue trading alcohol and threatening to approach the Constitutional Court for legal recourse.
The Gauteng Liquor Forum wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa arguing that it was their constitutional mandate to continue trading alcohol and threatening to approach the Constitutional Court for legal recourse.
Image: Supplied

The EFF has condemned requests by the Gauteng Liquor Forum for Covid-19 lockdown regulations to be relaxed and for government to allow the sale of alcohol.

“This call is tantamount to conspiring for the mass murder of the poor, in particular black people. Selling alcohol during a war against Covid-19 to communities with historic existing problems of access to health care. malnutrition and general hunger only serves one purpose: to finish our people,” the EFF said.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the 21-day lockdown by a further two weeks.

The liquor forum wrote to Ramaphosa arguing that it was their constitutional mandate to continue trading alcohol and threatening to approach the Constitutional Court for legal recourse.

The red berets have in turn said that if the forum takes the government to court, the party “will without hesitation gather a powerful legal team to oppose any court action by any liquor forum anywhere in the country to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol”.

More importantly the lockdown regulations restrict the movements of persons and goods. In particular, regulation 11B(1)(b) provides that all businesses and other entities shall cease operations during lockdown, save for essential services and goods,” the letter reads.

The forum is claiming that since government moved to declare a state of emergency in the country it has lost a considerable amount of money.

“The extension of the lockdown period to April 30 2020 will most likely ruin their businesses. They do not have access to other means of surviving, while the lockdown continues,” the forum said.

READ MORE:

Gauteng Liquor Forum threatens to go to court if ban on sale of alcohol is not lifted

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has given government until Tuesday to lift or amend the regulation on the total ban on the sale of alcohol, or it will ...
News
6 hours ago

An increase in liquor store burglaries giving Cele a headache

One of police minister Bheki Cele's biggest headaches since the Covid-19 lockdown was announced is the growing spate of alcohol theft.
News
8 hours ago

Shadow economy keeps SA boozing during lockdown

Bootlegging has hit the suburbs as South Africans turn to technology, WhatsApp groups and bartering to keep themselves supplied with their favourite ...
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Selling booze under lockdown 'equal to conspiring for mass murder of poor': EFF Politics
  2. IFP to donate R500,000 to Solidarity Fund Politics
  3. OPINION: Using Covid-19 to score political points is shameful Ideas
  4. Parliament holds its first virtual meeting as health minister addresses ... Politics
  5. Fikile Mbalula to lay charges against Somizi over lockdown extension 'joke' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Lockdown reloaded: SA extends Covid-19 lockdown by two weeks
From the crime scene: Cape Town attorney survives attempted hit
X