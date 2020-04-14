Government refuses SAA business rescuers' request for R10bn

The government has turned down a request from SAA's business rescue practitioners for R10bn in extra funding.

In a leaked letter addressed to Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, the airline's business rescue practitioners, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says the government will not provide any further funding to the business rescue process of SA's national airline.

“Your request for a prescribed limit under the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] for further funding of R10bn for the business rescue process dated April 2, the following response pertains ... government will not support the extension of the foreign currency borrowing limit to perform foreign financing of the business rescue plan, nor for a care and maintenance budget, as you have proposed,” the minister wrote in the letter, dated April 10.

“There is therefore no funding available from foreign sources.