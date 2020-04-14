Malema cautions against 'clout chasers' showing off while helping the needy
With the Covid-19 pandemic prompting a national crisis in SA, many citizens, including high-profile South Africans, have come forward to provide some relief through social media to pledge donations for the less fortunate.
EFF leader Julius Malema has cautioned against clout chasers using this as a way to “gain or seek popularity”.
Malema said now was the time to be charitable and not time for attention-seeking stunts.
Let no one amongst us gain or seek popularity out of giving to the needy. This is not the time for social media videos and pictures of showing off charity; the needy have dignity too!— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 10, 2020
The party announced in a public statement that all of it's representatives would be donating 33% of their salaries to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
According to the EFF, the principle of charity without seeking recognition was ingrained in the Christian religion.
“In demonstrating the spirit of sharing, we call on all to remember the golden principle of charity: 'do not let you left hand know what your right hand is doing’. This amounts to hypocrisy and disingenuousness,” said the party.