Politics

Regulation of liquor must be discussed after lockdown, says David Makhura

14 April 2020 - 14:28 By Ernest Mabuza
David Makhura says the regulation of liquor sales and alcohol must be discussed after the lockdown. On previous Easter weekends, he said, 25-45 people were killed on Gauteng's roads but this year there were only two deaths.
David Makhura says the regulation of liquor sales and alcohol must be discussed after the lockdown. On previous Easter weekends, he said, 25-45 people were killed on Gauteng's roads but this year there were only two deaths.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Gauteng premier David Makhura said the question of how to regulate alcohol use and sales should be under discussion once the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 has been lifted.

Speaking at the opening of the Springs food bank in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, Makhura said there had been calls for a relaxation on the sale of products banned during the lockdown, including liquor.

Only two road fatalities were recorded in Gauteng over  the Easter weekend this year, with reduced traffic during the
Covid-19 lockdown
Premier David Makhura

Makhura said the liquor industry contributed to employment but he said the use of liquor also had social effects.

“Going beyond Covid-19, I think we must see how we must strengthen regulation. I am not talking about banning the sale of liquor forever. Of course, there are those who believe it must be done,” Makhura said.

He said he was concerned about the negative social impacts caused by the consumption of alcohol.

“South Africans drink too much, just too much, and it causes accidents and fights.

“Our hospitals are reporting they no longer have people arriving there with stab wounds, gunshot wounds and wounds sustained in motor vehicle accidents.”

Makhura said during previous Easter weekends,  an average 25 to 45 people were killed on Gauteng's roads. This year there were only two road fatalities during the Easter weekend lockdown.

“We must find ways to deal with the negative impacts of alcohol in our society.”

MORE

'Drink, drink a lot ... of water' on lockdown, says Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday told police to instruct people not observing Covid-19 lockdown rules to go home, failing which “push them home” ...
News
1 week ago

Contain alcohol use to keep emergency rooms open for Covid-19, expert says

If the amount of alocohol people drink can be contained, emergency rooms can be mainly used to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, an expert says.
News
8 hours ago

Gauteng Liquor Forum threatens to go to court if ban on sale of alcohol is not lifted

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has given government until Tuesday to lift or amend the regulation on the total ban on the sale of alcohol, or it will ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa will respond on Friday to demands to lift booze ban Politics
  2. Government considering increasing child and pension grants temporarily Politics
  3. Regulation of liquor must be discussed after lockdown, says David Makhura Politics
  4. Government distances itself from e-learning controversy Politics
  5. Food to be given to those in need, not along political lines, David Makhura says Politics

Latest Videos

Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
Covid-19 delivers blow to Soweto feeding organisation
X