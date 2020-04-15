AfriForum hauls tourism minister to court over 'racist' Covid-19 relief aid

Kriel said that beyond the discriminatory posture, the one-off cash payments would do little to uplift those previously disadvantaged.

“The fund is intended to assist businesses, not persons or categories of persons,” he added.

This was the foundation for his contention that the decision to apply “race-based and other criteria concerned” violates the principles of law and asked that the decision be reviewed and set aside.

On the eve of the lockdown, AfriForum reacted when an unpublished department of trade & industry document indicated that to be granted state assistance, a business would need to be majority black owned.

The department dismissed the document as a fake while AfriForum sabre-rattled with a court challenge.

Kubayi-Ngubane on Wednesday slammed AfriForum’s claims and insisted that its court challenge was a publicity stunt.

“No such court papers were filed with the court by AfriForum. Therefore, any statement issued to the contrary is disingenuous,” she said.

The ministry had received court papers from AfriForum’s lawyers but considered them moot as they didn’t bear a court case number. “This means there is no court process, which was initiated, and we are not able to respond to court.”

She defended the transformation agenda of the relief fund, saying it was guided by the tourism broad-based black economic empowerment codes of good practice.

“Our vision is to ensure sustainable and inclusive tourism development,” she said.

The matter will be heard in the Pretoria high court on April 21.