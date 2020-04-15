Cabinet can't reach consensus on economic recovery plan as Covid-19 bites

The much-anticipated special cabinet meeting on Wednesday failed to come up with an economic recovery plan for SA, as the impact of the five-week lockdown mounts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, acting cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said the different clusters were asked to work on a consolidated plan on efforts to boost the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Cabinet resolved that further discussions and consultations are still required before the final consolidated plan is approved to be shared with the nation,” said Williams.

The cabinet also wants a report from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on the situation at SAA, after he denied the failing entity a R10bn bailout.

When President Cyril Ramapahosa addressed the nation last week, he said the cabinet would give details of an economic plan for the country as the nationwide lockdown was extended by two weeks until the end of the month.