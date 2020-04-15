DA's public representatives to contribute R1.5m to Covid-19 fund

The DA's public representatives will contribute R1.5m to the Solidarity Fund set up to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19.

The party said on Wednesday its federal executive had resolved to make the donation to help small businesses in distress as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Notwithstanding this overall contribution, DA public representatives are at liberty to make any additional financial contributions as individuals if they wish to do so," said party spokesperson Solly Malatsi.

Malatsi said the DA would distribute sanitisers worth R200,000 to essential workers who are at the forefront of keeping the economy functional and saving lives.

On Tuesday, parliament's chief whips’ forum agreed that each political party should make its determination in terms of what and how its members will contribute to the fund.

The EFF announced last week that each of its public representatives would donate 33% of their salaries to the fund. This followed a similar announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his executive and premiers.