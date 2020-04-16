Politics

Reports of discrimination against Africans in China 'painful': Pandor

16 April 2020 - 13:39 By Aphiwe deklerk
Naledi Pandor says SA has made its feelings known through the Chinese embassy in SA and via the African Union which has been in communication with representatives of China in Addis Ababa.
Image: Sunday Times / Simphiwe Nkwali

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says it’s been painful hearing reports about the mistreatment of Africans in China during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“South Africa abhors racism, prejudice and discrimination and we reject any treatment of a person in a negative way because of their colour, their gender and all the other facets that are within our constitution,” she said. 

“We firmly believe in equality and so we have made our feelings known through the appropriate channels - the embassy here as well as through the African Union which has been in communication with the representatives of the People’s Republic of China in Addis Ababa.”

She was speaking about the recent spike of alleged racist incidents against Africans in Guangzhou, China. A number of reports have alleged negative treatment of Africans in that part of China.

Pandor said President Cyril Ramaphosa had also made reference to these incidents to Chinese leader  Xi Jinping during their communications.

“It’s been really painful watching Africans reporting as to how they are treated. I believe that China has begun to respond. I am hopeful that they are responding positively and that the actions that have been alleged are being stopped,” she said.

“I just think it was the most awful thing to hear about in the People’s Republic of China, but I believe, given our friendship and their friendship to Africa, that they will attend to this matter urgently and with diligence and honesty.”

Speaking of the number of South Africans who were outside the country before the lockdown was announced, Pandor said efforts were continuing to repatriate them.

So far, she said, 600 South Africans had returned home. 

“We have people in Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho whom we have been able to repatriate. Sometimes it runs to 200 a day,” she said.

The minister said there were more than 60 people who returned from Brazil early this week and another 300 from Miami, in the US, on Wednesday.

She said negotiations were under way with a number of countries.

