Reports of discrimination against Africans in China 'painful': Pandor

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says it’s been painful hearing reports about the mistreatment of Africans in China during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“South Africa abhors racism, prejudice and discrimination and we reject any treatment of a person in a negative way because of their colour, their gender and all the other facets that are within our constitution,” she said.

“We firmly believe in equality and so we have made our feelings known through the appropriate channels - the embassy here as well as through the African Union which has been in communication with the representatives of the People’s Republic of China in Addis Ababa.”

She was speaking about the recent spike of alleged racist incidents against Africans in Guangzhou, China. A number of reports have alleged negative treatment of Africans in that part of China.