De Lille defends R37m cost of Beitbridge border fence

Public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille has defended the R37m fence at the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

This follows widespread criticism of the minister after images were circulated on social media showing that the barbed-wire fence had been cut through, with a hole clearly visible.

De Lille has lashed out about how there has been no condemnation of the criminals who cut the fence. Instead, she said, the criticism has been directed at her department and the contractor working on the project.

“As is widely known, the border fence line has also been subject to criminal activities which have resulted in the procurement of additional security personnel and the deployment of defence force officials to provide additional security support. To date there have been no formal arrests,” she said on Friday.

She said her department had, from the onset, emphasised the importance of safeguarding the asset and securing the border, with the contractor using more than the usual number of security personnel.