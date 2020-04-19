'Government not doing enough to save black-owned small businesses,' says Black Business Council

“The Solidarity Fund is aimed mainly at medical supplies and response to the Covid-19 so there is not much relief being provided to black SMMEs, and even the attempts by government to try to prioritise SMMEs is being challenged by right-wing elements in our society who are seeing this as an opportunity to attack BEE,” he said.

“As the BBC we think the government must be steadfast in its defence of policies such as BBBEE and must not founder in the face of the onslaught by the right-wing elements. Things like the attack on the minister of tourism, we are in full support of minister [Mmamoloko] Kubayi-Ngubane. Even if they don’t pronounce it but they must be steadfast in prioritising black SMMEs because they will bear the brunt of this lockdown.”

Pressure is mounting on government to present a comprehensive stimulus package as well as a plan which outlines how it will respond to the coming months when the economy will be taking a beating. As it stands the economy has virtually come to a stand still with zero activity for most businesses under the current nationwide lockdown.

In the pre-Covid environment the country had already entered a technical recession which was followed by a ratings downgrade. Cabinet met last week Wednesday but emerged without the much-needed economic response.