'We are ready for the storm,' says Salga as municipalities prepare for mass burials

Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are respectively the epicentres of the coronavirus infections for which 3,034 people in the country had tested positive by Friday night while another 52 had succumbed to the killer virus.

Coronavirus infections were expected to reach their peak in the coming months once the national lockdown was partially or completely removed.

The lockdown has had a debilitating effect on the economy but helped minimise the rapid spread of the virus while it bought government more time to prepare for the winter season during which Covid-19 infections were expected to shoot up.

Nkadimeng told TimesLIVE that Salga was taking steps to ensure that municipalities identify and prepare special sites for mass burials of people who could be killed by the respiratory disease.

“We are ready now, as a country we need work towards preparing for solutions for the storm,” said Nkadimeng, adding that government-owned mortuaries could be overwhelmed during the expected peak of coronavirus infections later this year.

“We're talking about capacity of state and public mortuaries to have the capacity to carry (the deaths) if it were to happen en masse.