Herman Mashaba says humanitarian crisis is looming - and SA is not prepared

“In an effort to prevent deaths related to Covid-19, we have placed vulnerable households at risk of starvation and malnutrition,” said Mashaba.

“It should be clearly understood that people suffering from malnutrition and starvation will be more vulnerable to Covid-19.”

He said the looting was driven by the desperation of those facing starvation because they are not able to earn an income during lockdown.

“Many households depend on income from informal work, and this work has ceased under the lockdown. Without this income, many are facing the stark reality of starvation in the confines of their homes or shacks.

“In recent days we have seen a rise in reports of arrests for non-compliance with the lockdown regulations and looting of stores, driven by the desperation of those facing starvation,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said the regulations were forcing many South Africans to choose between starvation and breaking the law.

He warned of the possibility of widespread breaches of the regulations, where the vulnerable in society would “face the brutality” of law enforcement and the defence force (SANDF).

“Anyone under these circumstances would do what is necessary to feed their family,” he said.