IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala on intensified eThekwini lockdown: changing behaviours and 'disaster mode'

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday announced that eThekwini residents would be under intensified lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Protective measures such as regular screening and testing will be rolled out in areas of major movement, including shopping malls and taxi ranks.

Currently, 77% of new registered Covid-19 cases are in the eThekwini district. The city has also registered the highest death rate and number of contact cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here's a summary of the premier's address in six quotes:

eThekwini the epicentre of the coronavirus

“Of the new cases recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, a staggering 77% were from eThekwini district. This district has also registered the highest death rate (4.4%) since the start of the pandemic and the most contact cases.

"It has therefore become crystal clear that eThekwini district has become the epicentre of Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal.”

Rules are ignored

“This new emerging trend is indicative of the fact that too many people and some institutions are not adhering to the lockdown regulations. When we conduct monitoring and assessments we have observed, in parts of the Durban CBD and in some parts of our townships and suburbs, a very high number of cars on the roads and many pedestrians.”

No-one is exempt from Covid-19

“This kind of behaviour must stop. People need to stop being in denial. No-one must say they are safe from becoming infected with the coronavirus because of age, race or geographical location.”

Intensified lockdown for eThekwini

“We have issued a directive to our law-enforcement authorities to apply the law in its strictest form and make sure there are no compromises. We want them to make sure violations of the lockdown by people who are supposed to be at home are met with the punishment as set out by the law.”

Disaster mode

“This is a health emergency. We are in disaster mode. It is not business as usual. It is a mantra we must recite every morning, if that is what it takes. When we wake up, we need to say to ourselves: stay at home, respect the law, this is a health emergency.”

A change in behaviour

“We don't want what we've seen in other countries to happen here. As a country, we are still grappling with the challenge of HIV and Aids, which once tore through our communities. What it took for us to begin to flatten the curve for HIV and Aids was not only access to anti-retroviral treatment, but also a change in behaviour.”