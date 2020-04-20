Politics

Trade minister Ebrahim Patel under fire for cooked-food ban during lockdown

20 April 2020 - 12:15 By Zingisa Mvumvu
A ban on cooked food has come under scrutiny.
A ban on cooked food has come under scrutiny.
Image: 123rf.com /Lee Thompson

The DA has given minister of trade and industry Ebrahim Patel until 2pm on Monday to explain which lockdown regulation he relied upon to declare the sale of cooked food as prohibited during the lockdown.

The official opposition's shadow minister of trade and industry, Dean Macpherson, has threatened legal action should Patel fail to explain his pronouncements, which the party said were “absurd, invalid, illogical and ill-considered”. 

Patel pronounced the ban on the sale of cooked food last week after the announcement of the amended regulations.

However, this appears to contradict the regulations which classify “any food products” as essential goods.

Advocate Vuyani Ngalwana agrees with the DA that Patel might have got it wrong by banning the sale of cooked food.

Ngalwana tweeted: “I repeat, Regulation 11b(c) and (d) read with annexure B paragraph A(1)(i) in the latest consolidated regulations makes clear that 'any food products' are 'essential goods'. There is no regulation that I have seen which excludes sale of cooked food.”

The DA's Macpherson concurred: “There is nothing that prohibits the production or sale of cooked food and thus the DA believes that the minister has overstepped his powers by simply pronouncing that retailers may not sell cooked or prepared food.”

Macpherson said the party was seeking legal opinion on how to proceed with the matter. It wrote to Patel on Saturday asking him to explain himself, giving him until Sunday to respond, but the minister had requested an extension, said Macpherson on Monday morning.

“This absurd determination by minister Patel is illogical and ill-considered,” said Macpherson. “The latest pronouncement by the government will have detrimental consequences for front-line health-care workers, members of the security services, essential service workers and transport workers like truck drivers who rely on cooked food because of the work they are doing.

“This will also be particularly devastating for the elderly, who may be too frail to cook.”

READ MORE:

Cry fowl: Cyril ‘courts disaster’ over booze, smokes, cooked chicken

Cooked chicken could soon give the state an unexpected headache – possibly a lawsuit.It's the latest instalment of a fight over the ban on alcohol, ...
News
8 hours ago

Sorry, not sorry! That chicken and other cooked foods are not essential goods

SA's restaurants and supermarkets are not allowed to do takeaways or home deliveries during the Covid-19 lockdown.
News
2 days ago

We're all being bullied - Cyril too - by a virtuous trio

In Woody Allen's 1971 movie Bananas, he joins a rebel group led by the charismatic and thoughtful Esposito in the Latin American republic of San ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Inmates who can't pay bail for 'petty crimes' could be released on warning Politics
  2. IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala on intensified eThekwini lockdown: changing ... Politics
  3. Patel plays for time but new gazetted regulation bans sale of cooked hot food ... Politics
  4. OPINION | An example for Africa as SA's infection rate drops from 42% to 4%, ... Politics
  5. Harsh consequences for 'disgusting' food parcel thieves: Cyril Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus

Related articles

  1. Sorry, not sorry! That chicken and other cooked foods are not essential goods South Africa
X