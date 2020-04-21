Academic year likely to spill over into 2021: higher education ministry

The higher education and training department has told parliament that a reorganisation of the 2020 academic year is essential, possibly into 2021.

And this will mean more financial implications for the state.

“What we have recognised is that given the time that has already been lost, there has to be a reorganisation of the academic year, and it's possible that the end of the academic year would extend into the beginning of 2021,” said Diane Parker, the deputy director-general responsible for university education.

“That really depends on the information we get from the experts and our discussions with the department of basic education.”

She was addressing a meeting of parliament's portfolio committee on higher education and on how Covid-19 has affected the tertiary education sector — including plans to save the academic year.