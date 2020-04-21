ANC MP shut down during virtual meeting for joking about booze
If you're having withdrawal symptoms caused by the shortage of alcohol due to the booze ban, don't worry - you're not alone. Even our lawmakers are struggling to control their thirst.
ANC MP Robert Mashego could not hold himself on Tuesday and complained that the background of his colleague Enock Mthethwa was making him “thirsty” during a virtual portfolio committee meeting.
This was a human settlements, water and sanitation committee meeting meant to receive feedback from human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu about her departments' interventions during the national lockdown.
“No, no, chairperson, member Mthethwa is making us thirsty. We are thirsty and there is the booze,” joked Mashego in isiZulu.
The honorable members are thirsty! pic.twitter.com/sDEC8kzQmu— Aphiwe Deklerk (@aphiweadeklerk) April 21, 2020
Mthethwa was readying himself to pose a question to departmental officials during the meeting when his background showed a number of bottles of whiskey. He was seemingly unaware of his background display and quickly changed his positioning.
But EFF MP Rebecca Mohlala was quick to call Mashego to order over his “thirst”.
“Please stop going on about booze. We have not spoken yet and we are waiting to speak and you are busy telling us about booze. You get thirsty [for booze] a lot,” said Mohlala, also speaking in isiZulu.
Since the lockdown started, MPs have been given an opportunity to do their work from home, typically using the Microsoft Teams app.
Numerous South Africans have flooded social media in the past three weeks complaining about running out of booze. Some have gone as far as making their own home-brewed beer using pineapples.