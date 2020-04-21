Billions set aside to save jobs and revive economy as coronavirus bites

This is one of the key interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday as he detailed the R500bn social and economic stimulus package to respond to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Ramaphosa said in the initial phase, companies with a turnover of less than R300m a year will be eligible, but it is expected that the scheme will support over 700,000 firms and more than three million employees through this period.

A number of the banks are ready to roll out the product before the end of the month, the president said, and the government is also working on additional support measures for vulnerable and affected sectors, including the taxi industry.