EFF slams DA's 'murderous' proposal to lift alcohol ban
The EFF has slammed the DA's “murderous” proposal for government to allow the opening of liquor stores to the public on weekends.
On Monday, the party called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to dismiss the DA's “smart lockdown” plan after the DA proposed a relaxation of some lockdown regulations, including asking for liquor stores to be allowed to open on weekends.
“It is clear the DA is a quintessential mouthpiece of the alcohol industry, which demands its profit interests trump the fight against Covid-19,” said the EFF in a statement.
The party said it was pleased the alcohol restrictions have remained in place, saying the ban has the greatest benefit for general social stability and reservation of medical resources.
“Medical scientists have shown the majority of trauma cases in hospitals are alcohol-related, from road fatalities to interpersonal fights. They have also shown beyond a reasonable doubt that alcohol deteriorates the immune system,” the EFF said.
In addition to the DA's call that all goods in stores that are currently permitted to operate should be sold, the DA also proposed:
- Cigarette sales should be allowed.
- Off-consumption retail outlets should be allowed to sell alcohol during the hard lockdown in accordance with a "squeeze and release" model from 10am to 3pm.
- Restaurant or fast food outlets should be allowed to open their kitchens for home delivery.