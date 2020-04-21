EFF slams DA's 'murderous' proposal to lift alcohol ban

“It is clear the DA is a quintessential mouthpiece of the alcohol industry, which demands its profit interests trump the fight against Covid-19,” said the EFF in a statement.

The party said it was pleased the alcohol restrictions have remained in place, saying the ban has the greatest benefit for general social stability and reservation of medical resources.

“Medical scientists have shown the majority of trauma cases in hospitals are alcohol-related, from road fatalities to interpersonal fights. They have also shown beyond a reasonable doubt that alcohol deteriorates the immune system,” the EFF said.

In addition to the DA's call that all goods in stores that are currently permitted to operate should be sold, the DA also proposed: