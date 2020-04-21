John Steenhuisen on cooked hot food ban: 'Is there a gazetted temperature range that differentiates between cool, warm and hot?'

The DA has threatened to take legal action over trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel's decision to ban the sale of cooked hot food by supermarkets.

In a statement released on Sunday, the DA's shadow minister of trade and industry, Dean Macpherson, said Patel's decision was “illogical and ill-considered”.

He said it advanced regulations that made no sense and were not founded in law. He said the ruling would be particularly devastating for elderly and infirm people who were unable to cook their own food.

“The latest pronouncement by the government will have detrimental consequences for frontline health-care workers, members of the security services, essential-service workers and transport workers, like truck drivers, who rely on cooked food because of the work they are doing.”