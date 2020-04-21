Politics

John Steenhuisen on cooked hot food ban: 'Is there a gazetted temperature range that differentiates between cool, warm and hot?'

21 April 2020 - 11:38 By Unathi Nkanjeni
DA leader John Steenhuisen has questions regarding the updated regulations around cooked hot food.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Financial Mail

The government on Monday officially prohibited the sale of cooked hot food by supermarkets.

The government gazette stated that food products and non-alcoholic beverage sales were allowed, excluding cooked hot food.

Speaking on 702, department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said the decision was meant to reduce foot traffic.

“We need to reduce the movement of people. The sale of cooked hot food is not assisting the department at the moment.”

