MEC Lebogang Maile blames 'crazy' Herman Mashaba for land invasions

He said the government would not allow illegal land invasions “in the name of lockdown”, adding that it would act on anyone setting up illegal housing structures and hoping to get away with it because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maile, however, stressed that no evictions would be carried out against people who occupied land, even illegally, before the lockdown, as per regulations.

“That part of Johannesburg, the south, the whole area since 2016 has gone out of control,” said Maile. “You will remember the Lenasia situation, it is not for the first time but these are recurring issues and unfortunately because we had a city at the time which had a crazy mayor [Mashaba] who was not interested in people's interests but was just obsessed with himself and PR.

“He did not deal with these issues and that is why they intensified during his term. From 2016 we have seen the upsurge of illegal informal settlements, especially in the south of Johannesburg.”

Maile said there had been a ceasefire on evictions during the lockdown but the government would act on court orders to evict once the lockdown was lifted.

The MEC said illegal land occupation was “compromising and undermining” government planning and budget allocation and worsening the backlog of those awaiting housing from the state.

In Gauteng, there are already more than 1.2-million people on the housing waiting list.