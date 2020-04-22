Politics

Brand SA board member suspended over champagne 'lockdown party'

22 April 2020 - 17:22 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Brand SA board member Tebogo Mamorobela is in hot water after allegedly hosting a 'lockdown party' with friends. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

Brand SA board member Tebogo Mamorobela has been suspended for breaching the  lockdown regulations.

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu welcomed the suspension, pending the outcome of an inquiry into possible misconduct, adding that the incident brought the entire organisation into disrepute in terms of the Brand SA Trust Deed.

Mamorobela is also in trouble in the Makhado local municipality, where she is an ANC councillor and head of corporate services.

She was released on R1,000 bail for contravening the coronavirus lockdown regulations following the emergence of a video in which she is seen popping champagne during a “lockdown party” she allegedly hosted with friends.

Mthembu said he supported the decision to haul Mamorobela over the coals for her conduct.

“It is incumbent on all of us to respect the lockdown regulations, which are intended to save the lives of South Africans,” he said.

“It is for this reason that we fully agree with the decision of the board to institute a full independent inquiry into this matter.”

