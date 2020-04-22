Politics

Mmusi Maimane speaks out against 'discrimination against Africans in China'

22 April 2020 - 14:28 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mmusi Maimane is among a number of prominent Africans who have written to AU chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa about alleged discrimination against Africans in China.
Image: Twitter/Mmusi Maimane

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has spoken out about allegations of abuse and discrimination against Africans in China.

In a video shared on Twitter, Maimane said the coronavirus outbreak must not be used as an opportunity to advance racism or discrimination. He also called on AU chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa to facilitate the repatriation of Africans who wish to return from China.

Maimane and a number of other African leaders had written to Ramaphosa, asking ask him to launch an investigation into the discrimination allegations. .

Nelson Chamisa from Zimbabwe, Zitto Kabwe from Tanzania and Bobi Wine from Uganda, among others, responded to reports that Africans in China were subjected to more evictions and Covid-19 tests, even when they were not showing symptoms.

“There have been alarming reports of abuse of hundreds of African migrant workers, students and traders in the southern city of Guangzhou. This area is home to Asia's largest African diaspora,” reads the letter.

TimesLIVE reported last week that SA's department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) had urged Chinese authorities to investigate the allegations of racism.

Deputy director-general of global governance and continental agenda of SA, ambassador Mxolisi Nkosi, told SABC News that SA was deeply concerned.

“We enjoy excellent, cordial relations with China. Matters such as this are dealt with through the appropriate diplomatic channels as per usual. We are engaging with the Chinese authorities and we are hopeful that we will find a solution,” said Nkosi.

