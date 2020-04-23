Cigarette sales, outdoor exercise to be eased from May 1, but booze ban stays

Cigarette sales will be permitted when the lockdown is partially eased from May 1.

This is one of the looming changes announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he addressed the nation on Thursday night about government's plan to impose various levels of lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and restart the economy.

Alcohol sales, however, will not be permitted.

Bars and shebeens will also remain closed.

The liquor and cigarette industries had threatened legal challenges to overturn the prohibitions, implemented at the start of lockdown on April 27, citing the loss of its customers to illegal traders and the large loss of taxes to the government.

Under the slightly eased regulations, from May 1, Ramaphosa said the country's borders will remain closed except for the repatriation of citizens. The ban on travel between provinces will largely remain, except for the transportation of goods and in some cases for funerals.