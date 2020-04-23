Burning questions, suggestions on lockdown before Ramaphosa speaks

DA leader John Steenhuisen is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to set aside R600m to buy face masks for South Africans who can’t afford them.

Steenhuisen said in a statement on Thursday that he estimated the country would need 120-million masks to give to 40-million people to minimise the spread of Covid-19 when the country begins its phased-in reopening after lockdown.

“We request the immediate implementation of a policy of mandatory cloth masks for all, in all public places. At least three cloth masks should be provided free to all those who are unable to afford masks.

“Assuming 40-million people require free masks, this would be 120-million in all, and would cost an estimated R600m – a mere fraction of the cost to SA of a single day of hard lockdown,” said Steenhuisen.

His statement came before Ramaphosa was scheduled to address the nation about the lockdown later on Thursday.